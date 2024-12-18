Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-4 Maintenance, Camp Carroll - B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of heavy track and light track maintenance for Army Field Support Battalion Northeast Asia Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 at Camp Carroll, South Korea.

    Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 24, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947906
    VIRIN: 240424-A-IK992-1002
    Filename: DOD_110748260
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: KR

    maintenance
    APS
    Army prepositioned stocks
    Army Prepositioned Stocks-4
    heavy track
    light track

