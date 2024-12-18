Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon for Steel Knight 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kealan Trainor and Cpl. Spencer Alvarez fly on a P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Marines from 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO) and 1st Intelligence Battalion were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)