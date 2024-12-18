Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon for Steel Knight 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kealan Trainor and Cpl. Spencer Alvarez fly on a P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Marines from 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO) and 1st Intelligence Battalion were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947904
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-AN659-1078
|PIN:
|241211
|Filename:
|DOD_110748255
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
