Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon for Steel Knight 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kealan Trainor and Cpl. Spencer Alvarez fly on a P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Marines from 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO) and 1st Intelligence Battalion were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947904
    VIRIN: 241211-N-AN659-1078
    PIN: 241211
    Filename: DOD_110748255
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon for Steel Knight 2024, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    P-8A Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Steel Knight 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download