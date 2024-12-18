Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    “Airmen from the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron and 13th Air Task Force conducted their first ATF training at Fort Bliss, one of the Air Force's designated combat support training ranges, or CSTR, Dec. 3-16, 2024. This training allowed the 13th CABS and 13th ATF to ensure team-focused and cross functional readiness before their first deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)”

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:00
    Location: US

    This work, 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss, by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

