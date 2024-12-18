13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

“Airmen from the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron and 13th Air Task Force conducted their first ATF training at Fort Bliss, one of the Air Force's designated combat support training ranges, or CSTR, Dec. 3-16, 2024. This training allowed the 13th CABS and 13th ATF to ensure team-focused and cross functional readiness before their first deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)”
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947901
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-VE235-1531
|Filename:
|DOD_110748231
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
