    B-Roll: Air Force prepares cordon for 60th Presidential Inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The Air Force element of the 60th Presidential Inauguration cordon, primarily consisting of members from Air Force District of Washington, rehearse and conduct a uniform inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The cordon will fulfill a joint mission to provide a ceremonial role along the route of the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947900
    VIRIN: 241216-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110748223
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    60thPresidentialInauguration

