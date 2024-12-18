Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCoE Holiday Video 2024

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Lesli Ellis-Wouters 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    The Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Maj. Gen. Janovic and the Deputy to the Commanding General Mr. Bob Kazimer wish CCoE team happy holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947899
    VIRIN: 241220-D-ND067-1001
    PIN: 123456-A
    Filename: DOD_110748199
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US

    This work, CCoE Holiday Video 2024, by Lesli Ellis-Wouters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    CCoE
    HBL
    HBL2024

