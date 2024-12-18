TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Carl Amos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.



TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!



Carl Amos, a Production Controller in the Weapons Repair Department, reflects on the early days at TRIREFFAC-KB before the Trident submarines arrived and the great people and colleagues he has come to know over the years.