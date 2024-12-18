TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Joseph Harvey

A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.
TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!
Joseph Harvey, an Inventory Management Supervisor in the Supply Department, recalls his first days at TRIREFFAC-KB as a Supply Clerk and the overwhelming sense of camaraderie and teamwork he experienced. Joseph also speaks about how much he learned over the years and the many great people he met.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947896
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-OE098-6710
|Filename:
|DOD_110748185
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.