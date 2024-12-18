TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Mark McAnaw

A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.
TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!
Mark McAnaw, an Engineerng Technician in the Engineering Department, remembers that he was an apprentice graduate from the Charleston Naval Shipyard when he started at TRIREFFAC-KB in 1988. He also remembers how close-knit and hard working the TRIREFFAC-KB team, numbering about 500 then, was during those early years.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947895
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-OE098-2514
|Filename:
|DOD_110748184
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.