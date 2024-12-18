Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Mark McAnaw

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Kristi R Britt 

    TRIDENT Refit Facility - Kings Bay

    A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.

    TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!

    Mark McAnaw, an Engineerng Technician in the Engineering Department, remembers that he was an apprentice graduate from the Charleston Naval Shipyard when he started at TRIREFFAC-KB in 1988. He also remembers how close-knit and hard working the TRIREFFAC-KB team, numbering about 500 then, was during those early years.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Kings Bay
    TRIDENT Refit Facility
    TRIREEFFAC-KB

