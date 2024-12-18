Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Margaret Hickox

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    TRIDENT Refit Facility - Kings Bay

    A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.

    TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!

    Margaret “Buzzy” Hickox, who served as a Resource Manager in the Weapons Repair Department, recalls when she first realized the importance of the TRIREFFAC-KB mission, and how personally invested and proud she is to have been a member of the initial team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947894
    VIRIN: 241220-N-OE098-6036
    Filename: DOD_110748183
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kings Bay
    TRIDENT Refit Facility
    TRIREEFFAC-KB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download