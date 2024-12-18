TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Phillip Trull

A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.
TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!
Phillip Trull, a Safety and Environmental Compliance specialist in the Safety Department, recalls that he was still an active duty Sailor when he started at TRIREFFAC-KB in 1988, while remembering all the knowledgeable and "very good" people he met and worked with at TRIREFFAC-KB over the years.
