PFC Yevon Cratic, PVT Thaddeus Armentrout and Joshua Sikyala send holiday greetings before they depart for holiday block leave from Fort Sill, OK.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 13:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947870
|VIRIN:
|241219-O-KP881-2021
|Filename:
|DOD_110748017
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 434th FAB Holiday Greetings, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS
