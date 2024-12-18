Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Guard Soldiers airlift paratroopers

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Aircrews with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, airlifted paratroopers with the 11th Airborne Division to their objectives on CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, focused on air assault operations. The training honed the Soldiers’ ability to execute helicopter insertion and air mobility operations in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by by Seth LaCount and Alejandro Peña; edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:58
    Location: US

    National Guard Bureau

    paratroopers
    Alaska National Guard
    11th Airborne Division

