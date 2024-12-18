Alaska Guard Soldiers airlift paratroopers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrews with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, airlifted paratroopers with the 11th Airborne Division to their objectives on CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, focused on air assault operations. The training honed the Soldiers’ ability to execute helicopter insertion and air mobility operations in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by by Seth LaCount and Alejandro Peña; edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)