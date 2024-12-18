Alaska Guard Soldiers airlift paratroopers

Aircrews with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, airlifted paratroopers with the 11th Airborne Division to their objectives on CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, focused on air assault operations. The training honed the Soldiers’ ability to execute helicopter insertion and air mobility operations in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by by Seth LaCount and Alejandro Peña; edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947869
|VIRIN:
|241220-Z-WU705-5102
|Filename:
|DOD_110748012
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau