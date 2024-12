Forces of the Fleet: Boatswain's Mate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Boatswain's Mate Second Class Isaac Sparkman, stationed aboard the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), explains his duties as a Boatswain's Mate on a destroyer, while off the coast of Hawaii, July 29, 2024. Forces of the Fleet is a video production that delves into the different rates within the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)