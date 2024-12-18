Forces of the Fleet: Boatswain's Mate

Boatswain's Mate Second Class Isaac Sparkman, stationed aboard the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), explains his duties as a Boatswain's Mate on a destroyer, while off the coast of Hawaii, July 29, 2024. Forces of the Fleet is a video production that delves into the different rates within the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
