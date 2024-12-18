Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are at CST, of course we're...

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    We are U.S. Army Cadet Command, of course we're counting down the days til Cadet Summer Training!

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the commanding general of USACC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, the command sergeant major of USACC, share a sneak peek at CST 2024 and challenge cadets to #BeAllYouCanBe! (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947864
    VIRIN: 240503-A-YR592-2184
    Filename: DOD_110747965
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    basic camp
    advanced camp
    Army ROTC CST

