We are U.S. Army Cadet Command, of course we're counting down the days til Cadet Summer Training!
Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the commanding general of USACC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, the command sergeant major of USACC, share a sneak peek at CST 2024 and challenge cadets to #BeAllYouCanBe! (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947864
|VIRIN:
|240503-A-YR592-2184
|Filename:
|DOD_110747965
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We are at CST, of course we're..., by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
