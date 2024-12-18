We are at CST, of course we're...

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We are U.S. Army Cadet Command, of course we're counting down the days til Cadet Summer Training!



Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the commanding general of USACC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, the command sergeant major of USACC, share a sneak peek at CST 2024 and challenge cadets to #BeAllYouCanBe! (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)