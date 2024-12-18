The Road to Sandhurst: Virginia Military Institute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute prepare to compete in the 2024 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy at West Point, April 26-27.



Get to know the VMI team and take an in-depth look at what it took for them to make it to Sandhurst. (U.S. Army Video by Kyle Crawford)



Music used under purchased Universal Production Music library license.