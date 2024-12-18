Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Road to Sandhurst: Virginia Military Institute

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute prepare to compete in the 2024 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy at West Point, April 26-27.

    Get to know the VMI team and take an in-depth look at what it took for them to make it to Sandhurst. (U.S. Army Video by Kyle Crawford)

    Music used under purchased Universal Production Music library license.

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Virginia Military Institute
    Army ROTC
    Sandhurst
    Sandhurst 2024

