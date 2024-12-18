Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg escorts cruise ship through Tampa Bay, PWCS

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew escorts the cruise ship, Norwegian Jewel, through Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. One of the main roles of the Coast Guard is to facilitate safety and security in the ports and waterways around the United States of America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947862
|VIRIN:
|241212-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110747915
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.