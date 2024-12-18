Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg escorts cruise ship through Tampa Bay, PWCS

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew escorts the cruise ship, Norwegian Jewel, through Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. One of the main roles of the Coast Guard is to facilitate safety and security in the ports and waterways around the United States of America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947862
    VIRIN: 241212-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110747915
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    law enforcement
    USCG
    PWCS

