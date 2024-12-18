Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg escorts cruise ship through Tampa Bay, PWCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew escorts the cruise ship, Norwegian Jewel, through Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. One of the main roles of the Coast Guard is to facilitate safety and security in the ports and waterways around the United States of America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)