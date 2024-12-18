Advanced Camp, Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadet Summer Training Advanced Camp is a five-week training event that focuses on developing military skills and leadership in complex environments. It serves as the capstone event for cadets in Army ROTC between their military science III and IV years, preparing them to commission as second lieutenants.



Learn more about CST and Advanced Camp: https://armyrotc.army.mil/advanced-camp/



Music used under purchased Universal Production Music library license.