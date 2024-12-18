Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Camp, Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Summer Training Advanced Camp is a five-week training event that focuses on developing military skills and leadership in complex environments. It serves as the capstone event for cadets in Army ROTC between their military science III and IV years, preparing them to commission as second lieutenants.

    Learn more about CST and Advanced Camp: https://armyrotc.army.mil/advanced-camp/

