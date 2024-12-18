Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uncharted: VMI Makes History in Wales

    WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2024

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC team to participate, complete, and medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol. This is their story.

    Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in this international exercise are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947853
    VIRIN: 241008-A-YR592-3736
    Filename: DOD_110747773
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB

    TAGS

    VMI
    Virginia Military Institute
    Cambrian Patrol
    Exercise Cambrian Patrol

