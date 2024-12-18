Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC team to participate, complete, and medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol. This is their story.
Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in this international exercise are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947853
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-YR592-3736
|Filename:
|DOD_110747773
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted: VMI Makes History in Wales, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.