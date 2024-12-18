Uncharted: VMI Makes History in Wales

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Virginia Military Institute is the first Army ROTC team to participate, complete, and medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol. This is their story.



Nearly one-third of the teams that participate in this international exercise are unable to finish due to the treacherous terrain paired with the physically and mentally challenging events. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)