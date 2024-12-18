434th FA trainees head out for HBL

434th Field Artillery Brigade said see ya later to all the trainees heading out for holiday block leave this week. Those trainees were treated to snacks from the Red Cross and the USO before they headed out, and some of them had a holiday message for everyone!
