    434th FA trainees head out for HBL

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    434th Field Artillery Brigade said see ya later to all the trainees heading out for holiday block leave this week. Those trainees were treated to snacks from the Red Cross and the USO before they headed out, and some of them had a holiday message for everyone!

    Location: US

