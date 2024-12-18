434th FA trainees head out for HBL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



434th Field Artillery Brigade said see ya later to all the trainees heading out for holiday block leave this week. Those trainees were treated to snacks from the Red Cross and the USO before they headed out, and some of them had a holiday message for everyone!