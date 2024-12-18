Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot Marine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Justin Kelley, the Marine Corps’ first applicant for the Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot (MCTAP), graduated recruit training on Dec. 20,2024 from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The MCTAP program is designed to address the Corps' need for a rapid process to identify, train, and employ personnel who possess essential skills and relevant experience to meet warfighting requirements. MCTAP enables the service to access eligible candidates, including those with prior Marine Corps service, other military service, or no prior service, to enlist and serve in specific military occupational specialties at ranks equivalent to their experience and expertise. Kelly, who previously served in the U.S. Air Force and has spent the last decade supporting military organizations with signals intelligence in the private sector, will serve at Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command following graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947851
    VIRIN: 241220-M-QS584-1001
    Filename: DOD_110747738
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot Marine, by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    MCRDPI
    MCTAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download