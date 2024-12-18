First Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot Marine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Justin Kelley, the Marine Corps’ first applicant for the Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot (MCTAP), graduated recruit training on Dec. 20,2024 from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The MCTAP program is designed to address the Corps' need for a rapid process to identify, train, and employ personnel who possess essential skills and relevant experience to meet warfighting requirements. MCTAP enables the service to access eligible candidates, including those with prior Marine Corps service, other military service, or no prior service, to enlist and serve in specific military occupational specialties at ranks equivalent to their experience and expertise. Kelly, who previously served in the U.S. Air Force and has spent the last decade supporting military organizations with signals intelligence in the private sector, will serve at Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command following graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)