    CATM instructors train Airmen across JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Combat arms instructors with the 628th Security Forces Squadron host qualification training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 3-5, 2024. Over the course of multiple days, combat arms instructors trained various Airmen on M4 rifle and M18 weapons firing to prepare them for deployments and duty requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)

