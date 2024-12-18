KITTERY, Maine (December 05, 2024): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers USS Texas (SSN 775) back to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson and Scott Hanson/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947848
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110747587
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Texas (SSN 775) Departure PNSY, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.