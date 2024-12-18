Recruits with India Company, 3rdRecruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 9, 2024. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947843
|VIRIN:
|241209-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110747504
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.