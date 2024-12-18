On June 20, 2024, while competing at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington D.C., a select few cadets were picked to receive a tour of the sentinel quarters at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another lucky group of cadets was nominated to place a wreath at the national monument to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947837
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-RU014-6848
|Filename:
|DOD_110747371
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army JROTC Honors The Fallen | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.