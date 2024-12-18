Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army JROTC Honors The Fallen | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    On June 20, 2024, while competing at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington D.C., a select few cadets were picked to receive a tour of the sentinel quarters at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another lucky group of cadets was nominated to place a wreath at the national monument to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 11:23
    VIRIN: 240620-A-RU014-6848
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Army JROTC
    Cadets
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    JLAB

