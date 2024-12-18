U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Joint Agency Operation

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville conducts port safety exercises during a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at Blount Island Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024. Sector Jacksonville worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and Jacksonville Port Authority to carry-out the exercise to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo, which is crucial for economic and environmental protection.
