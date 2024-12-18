U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Joint Agency Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947830" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville conducts port safety exercises during a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at Blount Island Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024. Sector Jacksonville worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and Jacksonville Port Authority to carry-out the exercise to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo, which is crucial for economic and environmental protection.