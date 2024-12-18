Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Joint Agency Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville conducts port safety exercises during a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at Blount Island Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024. Sector Jacksonville worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and Jacksonville Port Authority to carry-out the exercise to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo, which is crucial for economic and environmental protection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947830
    VIRIN: 241210-G-YT956-1043
    Filename: DOD_110747268
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    TSA
    JAXPORT
    MASFO
    CBO
    JSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download