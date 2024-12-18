InFocus: Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and an ensemble of celebrities traveling during the 2024 USO Holiday Tour perform for service members, families, and guests onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Dec. 12, 2024. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|12.12.2024
|12.20.2024 10:00
|Package
