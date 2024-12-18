Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pistol Marksmanship 101 November 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    United States Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers from the Service Pistol Team assisted the Civilian Marksmanship Program in conducting the Pistol Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park on November 10, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947826
    VIRIN: 241110-O-YI878-3893
    Filename: DOD_110747187
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pistol Marksmanship 101 November 2024, by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMU Members Teach Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship 101 Classes at the CMP Talladega 600

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service Pistol
    CIVILIAN MARKSMANSHIP PROGRAM
    Ryan Franks
    Greg Markowski
    M9 Beretta pistol (9 mm)
    Civilian Marksmanship Program. Sgt. 1st Class James Henderson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download