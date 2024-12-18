Troopers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, visits a school in Wysoka, Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. Engaging with students in local schools across Europe during a rotation allows soldiers to learn about the culture and history of the host nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 09:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947824
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-LB971-9341
|Filename:
|DOD_110747158
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WYSOKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division visits Polish School in Wysoka, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
