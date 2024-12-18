Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division visits Polish School in Wysoka

    WYSOKA, POLAND

    12.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, visits a school in Wysoka, Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. Engaging with students in local schools across Europe during a rotation allows soldiers to learn about the culture and history of the host nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947824
    VIRIN: 241219-A-LB971-9341
    Filename: DOD_110747158
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: WYSOKA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division visits Polish School in Wysoka, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

