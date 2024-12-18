41st FAB conducts Holiday PT Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade “Railgunners” participate in a holiday physical training event on Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Teams consisting of a battery or company participated in up to 19 challenges to gain the most points within a 45-minute time frame to win the Rail for the battalion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:04:00-00:00:09:10 Santa ringing the bell

00:00:09:11-00:00:14:07 Soldiers running with the guidon

00:00:14:08-00:00:20:02 Soldiers wrapping the cannon

00:00:20:03-00:00:27:21 Soldiers untangle Christmas lights

00:00:27:22- 00:00:31:13 Santa running and shouting “HoHoHo”

00:00:31:14-00:00:33:15 Soldier taking a group picture in front of Garrison HQ

00:00:33:16-00:00:38:24 Soldier running

00:00:38:25-00:00:43:11 Soldiers running

00:00:43:12-00:00:53:12 A group of soldiers running

00:00:53:13-00:01:04:18 Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, outlines the rules of the event

00:01:04:19-00:01:08:06 A Soldier conducts deadlift exercises

00:01:08:07-00:01:13:11 Soldiers conduct kettlebell swings

00:01:13:12-00:01:20:29 A Soldier conducts deadlift exercises

00:01:20:30-00:01:28:06 A Soldier conducts Romanian squats

00:01:28:07-00:01:38:04 A Soldier instructing his team

00:01:38:05-00:01:57:22 Soldiers lift Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, command sergeant major of 7th Army Training Command, above their head

00:01:57:23-00:02:20:28 Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster, a command sergeant major of 41st FAB wishing 41st FAB and families happy holidays

00:02:20:29-00:02:38:28 U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, brigade commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade giving speeches to 41st FAB and families

00:02:38:29-00:03:19:24 Col. Frank Maxwell wishing 41st FAB and families happy holidays