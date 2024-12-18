Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB conducts Holiday PT Event

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade “Railgunners” participate in a holiday physical training event on Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Teams consisting of a battery or company participated in up to 19 challenges to gain the most points within a 45-minute time frame to win the Rail for the battalion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:04:00-00:00:09:10 Santa ringing the bell
    00:00:09:11-00:00:14:07 Soldiers running with the guidon
    00:00:14:08-00:00:20:02 Soldiers wrapping the cannon
    00:00:20:03-00:00:27:21 Soldiers untangle Christmas lights
    00:00:27:22- 00:00:31:13 Santa running and shouting “HoHoHo”
    00:00:31:14-00:00:33:15 Soldier taking a group picture in front of Garrison HQ
    00:00:33:16-00:00:38:24 Soldier running
    00:00:38:25-00:00:43:11 Soldiers running
    00:00:43:12-00:00:53:12 A group of soldiers running
    00:00:53:13-00:01:04:18 Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, outlines the rules of the event
    00:01:04:19-00:01:08:06 A Soldier conducts deadlift exercises
    00:01:08:07-00:01:13:11 Soldiers conduct kettlebell swings
    00:01:13:12-00:01:20:29 A Soldier conducts deadlift exercises
    00:01:20:30-00:01:28:06 A Soldier conducts Romanian squats
    00:01:28:07-00:01:38:04 A Soldier instructing his team
    00:01:38:05-00:01:57:22 Soldiers lift Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, command sergeant major of 7th Army Training Command, above their head
    00:01:57:23-00:02:20:28 Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster, a command sergeant major of 41st FAB wishing 41st FAB and families happy holidays
    00:02:20:29-00:02:38:28 U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, brigade commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade giving speeches to 41st FAB and families
    00:02:38:29-00:03:19:24 Col. Frank Maxwell wishing 41st FAB and families happy holidays

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947819
    VIRIN: 241220-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110747096
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 41st FAB conducts Holiday PT Event, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7ATC
    ReadyForces
    TrainToWin
    41stFAB
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

