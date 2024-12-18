Infocus - STEM Challenge VMS

Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Vicenza Middle School on December 12, 2024 to observe the STEM Challenge he issued to students. The event was designed to increase family readiness and to boost espirit de corp. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt, Brandon White).
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 06:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947806
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-FG870-2571
|Filename:
|DOD_110746972
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
