Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infocus - STEM Challenge VMS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Vicenza Middle School on December 12, 2024 to observe the STEM Challenge he issued to students. The event was designed to increase family readiness and to boost espirit de corp. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt, Brandon White).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 06:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947806
    VIRIN: 241210-A-FG870-2571
    Filename: DOD_110746972
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infocus - STEM Challenge VMS, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download