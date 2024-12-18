Infocus - STEM Challenge VMS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Vicenza Middle School on December 12, 2024 to observe the STEM Challenge he issued to students. The event was designed to increase family readiness and to boost espirit de corp. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt, Brandon White).