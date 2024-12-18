Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Service: Staff Sgt. LaFond Reflects on Family Tradition, Leadership, and Growth

    POLAND

    09.25.2024

    Video by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Simon LaFond, a 14T Patriot Enhanced Launcher Station Operator-Maintainer with the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, discusses his family’s multi-generational military tradition and his commitment to leadership during an interview conducted by Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, in Southeast Poland. LaFond’s sister, Carla Garza, and mother, Maria Kirkland, joined the discussion, sharing their pride in his service and dedication to mentoring future leaders. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)

