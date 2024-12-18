Legacy of Service: Staff Sgt. LaFond Reflects on Family Tradition, Leadership, and Growth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Simon LaFond, a 14T Patriot Enhanced Launcher Station Operator-Maintainer with the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, discusses his family’s multi-generational military tradition and his commitment to leadership during an interview conducted by Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, in Southeast Poland. LaFond’s sister, Carla Garza, and mother, Maria Kirkland, joined the discussion, sharing their pride in his service and dedication to mentoring future leaders. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)