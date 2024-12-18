Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 34 German contingent hosts GAFPB event, strengthening interoperability with Allies

    KOSOVO

    12.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, participated in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, also known as GAFPB, December 13-15, 2024, at Camp Novo Selo and Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.

    The GAFPB is a decoration of the German Bundeswehr that signifies soldiers’ ability to perform in multiple disciplines including pistol qualification, swimming, basic fitness, and ruck marching. German soldiers of all ranks must perform the GAFPB under evaluation at least once a year. Foreign militaries rarely get the chance to compete for this badge, though, making this opportunity unique to the United States, Finnish, and Latvian soldiers that competed while deployed to Kosovo in support of the 34th rotation of KFOR Regional Command - East.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:03
    Length: 00:02:58
