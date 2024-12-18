KFOR 34 German contingent hosts GAFPB event, strengthening interoperability with Allies

Multinational soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, participated in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, also known as GAFPB, December 13-15, 2024, at Camp Novo Selo and Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.
The GAFPB is a decoration of the German Bundeswehr that signifies soldiers’ ability to perform in multiple disciplines including pistol qualification, swimming, basic fitness, and ruck marching. German soldiers of all ranks must perform the GAFPB under evaluation at least once a year. Foreign militaries rarely get the chance to compete for this badge, though, making this opportunity unique to the United States, Finnish, and Latvian soldiers that competed while deployed to Kosovo in support of the 34th rotation of KFOR Regional Command - East.
|12.15.2024
December 20, 2024
