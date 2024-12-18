U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in the Dragoon Ride holiday event at Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, December 18-19, 2024. Festivities included a parade of holiday-themed military vehicles, Santa Claus, food and games for military families and the local community to enjoy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947793
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-VC863-2728
|Filename:
|DOD_110746769
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Hosts Dragoon Ride Holiday Parade in Grafenwoehr, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cavalry