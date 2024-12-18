Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Hosts Dragoon Ride Holiday Parade in Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in the Dragoon Ride holiday event at Tower Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, December 18-19, 2024. Festivities included a parade of holiday-themed military vehicles, Santa Claus, food and games for military families and the local community to enjoy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Cavalry

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Dragoon
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    USA-GB
    VictoryCorps

