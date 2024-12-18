U.S. Army Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) send holiday greetings to their families in the United States and U.S. service members stationed worldwide. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 03:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947791
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-QB331-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110746765
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Holiday Greetings [For Broadcast - Ver A], by Chris House, SFC Andrew Mallett and 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.