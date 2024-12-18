Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Holiday Greetings [For Broadcast - Ver A]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.19.2024

    Video by Chris House, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett and 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) send holiday greetings to their families in the United States and U.S. service members stationed worldwide. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947791
    VIRIN: 241220-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110746765
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    strongertogether

