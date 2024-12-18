Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Yokota Grand Re-opening

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    USO Yokota holds a grand re-opening for their newly renovated facility in the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, December 16, 2024. Military officials and regional USO representatives gathered to celebrate the completion of the project largely funded by financial contributions from the National Football League.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:29
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Japan
    USO
    Grand Opening
    Yokota Air Base
    National Football League
    air force

