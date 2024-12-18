USO Yokota Grand Re-opening

USO Yokota holds a grand re-opening for their newly renovated facility in the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, December 16, 2024. Military officials and regional USO representatives gathered to celebrate the completion of the project largely funded by financial contributions from the National Football League.
|12.15.2024
|12.20.2024 02:29
|Package
|947789
|241216-F-IY786-1001
|DOD_110746726
|00:01:00
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
