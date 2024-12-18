BLUF: Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialists [B-Roll]

U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron perform operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Pavement and construction equipment specialists are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future rotations. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947786
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-LY429-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110746701
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
