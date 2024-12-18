BLUF: Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialists [B-Roll]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron perform operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Pavement and construction equipment specialists are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future rotations. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video)