    BLUF: Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialists

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force pavements and construction equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron perform operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. Pavement and construction equipment specialists are tackling various CE projects across the installation with the goal of revitalizing the wing for future rotations. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USCENTCOM
    DIRT BOYZ
    AFCENT
    CE
    379th ECES
    Pavement and Construction Equipment

