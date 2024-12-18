U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcos Alvarado, a combat photographer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sends home a merry Christmas message from Okinawa, Japan. Holiday messages like this one offer Marines an opportunity to reach out to friends and family in their hometowns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947780
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-QS704-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110746630
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Marcos Alvarado Christmas Greeting, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.