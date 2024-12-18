Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Marcos Alvarado Christmas Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcos Alvarado, a combat photographer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sends home a merry Christmas message from Okinawa, Japan. Holiday messages like this one offer Marines an opportunity to reach out to friends and family in their hometowns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947780
    VIRIN: 241121-M-QS704-1004
    Filename: DOD_110746630
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Marcos Alvarado Christmas Greeting, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Marines
    greeting
    III MIG
    Holiday 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download