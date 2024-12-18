U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Joshua Wolek, a communications strategy and operations officer with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sends home a merry Christmas message in Spanish from Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. Holiday messages like this one offer Marines an opportunity to reach out to friends and family in their hometowns. Wolek is a native of Miami. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 00:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947765
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-QS704-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110746488
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Joshua Wolek Christmas Greeting, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
