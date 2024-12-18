Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Marianas 2024 Holiday Video

    GUAM

    12.08.2024

    Video by Robert Balajadia, Amy Burrell and Tanya King

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    NIMITZ HILL, Guam (Dec. 19, 2024) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas' team spreads holiday cheer across the island of Guam! This special video features greetings from Capt. Troy Brown, Capt. Troy Brown, NAVFAC Marianas commander, the NAVFAC Marianas leadership team, as well as our divisions and directorates.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947763
    VIRIN: 241209-N-QV371-5812
    Filename: DOD_110746470
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: GU

