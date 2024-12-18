2nd Bn., 1st Marines and CLB-1 participate in Steel Knight 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2-19, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. The exercise also certifies 1st Marines and CLB-1 to be forward-postured in Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Heroic Actions composed by Wendel Scherer/Epidemic Sound/stock.adobe.com, Epic Soundtrack Intense Background Music composed by Chill Sound/Music Revolution/stock.adobe.com)