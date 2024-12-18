Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bn., 1st Marines and CLB-1 participate in Steel Knight 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2-19, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. The exercise also certifies 1st Marines and CLB-1 to be forward-postured in Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Heroic Actions composed by Wendel Scherer/Epidemic Sound/stock.adobe.com, Epic Soundtrack Intense Background Music composed by Chill Sound/Music Revolution/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947762
    VIRIN: 241219-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_110746428
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 1st Marines and CLB-1 participate in Steel Knight 24, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF, Steel Knight, 1st MARDIV, USMC, MRF-D, 1st Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download