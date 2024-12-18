B-Roll: 11th Marine Regiment activates first ever Fire Support Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold an activation ceremony for Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marines, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2024. The activation of the battalion, which is the first of its kind, is a major step in providing ground commanders with the fire support capabilities to plan, coordinate, and synchronize fires to accomplish missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)