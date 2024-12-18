B-Roll: 11th Marine Regiment activates first ever Fire Support Battalion

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold an activation ceremony for Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marines, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2024. The activation of the battalion, which is the first of its kind, is a major step in providing ground commanders with the fire support capabilities to plan, coordinate, and synchronize fires to accomplish missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
