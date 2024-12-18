Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 11th Marine Regiment activates first ever Fire Support Battalion

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold an activation ceremony for Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marines, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2024. The activation of the battalion, which is the first of its kind, is a major step in providing ground commanders with the fire support capabilities to plan, coordinate, and synchronize fires to accomplish missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947754
    VIRIN: 241219-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110746300
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th Marine Regiment activates first ever Fire Support Battalion, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Marine Division, 11th Marines, FSB, 1st MARDIV, Fire Support Battalion, Fires

