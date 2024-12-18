Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    Dec. 20, 2024, marks the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Space Force. Its mission is to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space. From GPS navigation to satellites powering streaming services to enabling mobile devices that keep the world connected, Guardians are the ones who safeguard space capabilities and our very way of life.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 19:27
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    This work, USSF Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2AVS
    United States Space Force

