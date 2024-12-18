Dec. 20, 2024, marks the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Space Force. Its mission is to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space. From GPS navigation to satellites powering streaming services to enabling mobile devices that keep the world connected, Guardians are the ones who safeguard space capabilities and our very way of life.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 19:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947750
|VIRIN:
|241220-D-KF771-5073
|Filename:
|DOD_110746242
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USSF Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
