USSF Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Dec. 20, 2024, marks the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Space Force. Its mission is to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space. From GPS navigation to satellites powering streaming services to enabling mobile devices that keep the world connected, Guardians are the ones who safeguard space capabilities and our very way of life.