The first Belgian F-35 Arrives at Luke AFB (Version française)

The first Belgian F-35A Lightning II has arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This milestone marks the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A, ushering in a new era for the Belgian Air Component.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 21:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|947749
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-RL243-2738
|Filename:
|DOD_110746240
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Language:
|French
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
