    The first Belgian F-35 Arrives at Luke AFB (Version française)

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The first Belgian F-35A Lightning II has arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This milestone marks the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A, ushering in a new era for the Belgian Air Component.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 947749
    VIRIN: 241203-F-RL243-2738
    Filename: DOD_110746240
    Length: 00:01:06
    Language: French
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

