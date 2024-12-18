Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-W Leadership 2024 Holiday Message

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada and Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general and senior enlisted leader, send a holiday message to the Marines, Sailors and their families stationed here at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec 12, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada and Noah Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 19:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947747
    VIRIN: 241212-M-ML702-4756
    Filename: DOD_110746234
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC
    PSA
    holiday message
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCI-WEST Camp Pendleton

