    TAG's Holiday Message (2024)

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland, gives a holiday message to service members in the Maryland National Guard at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River, Maryland, on Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Royalty-free music provided by Meta Sound Collection
    Title: O'Tannenbaum
    Artist: Brian Withycombe
    Link: https://www.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=3325032411113508&reference=artist_attr

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:48
    Category: Package
    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG's Holiday Message (2024), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    New Year
    happy holidays

