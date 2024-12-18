Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Karl Laffoon Inside Machinist Apprentice PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 30, 2023): This recruiting spot features Karl Laffoon, Inside Machinist Apprentice from PNSY Detachment San Diego (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947741
    VIRIN: 230530-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110746125
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karl Laffoon Inside Machinist Apprentice PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarine
    Point Loma Naval Base
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Submarines; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; CNO NAVPLAN;
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

