Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alex Abrantes Electronics Mechanic PNSY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 08, 2023): This recruiting spot features Alex Abrantes, Electronics Mechanic from PNSY Detachment San Diego (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947735
    VIRIN: 230508-N-BY633-1002
    Filename: DOD_110746038
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alex Abrantes Electronics Mechanic PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Point Loma
    submarine
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Submarines; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; CNO NAVPLAN;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download