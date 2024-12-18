Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thresher (SSN 593) Memorial Montage PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (April 10, 2023): USS Thresher (SSN 593) forever in our hearts. Always remember April 10, 1963. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947720
    VIRIN: 230410-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745866
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thresher (SSN 593) Memorial Montage PNSY, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    USS Thresher
    USS Thresher Memorial
    USS THresher (SSN 593)

