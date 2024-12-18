Air Force Pallbearers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video presents the Pallbearers, a part of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, published on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Pallbearers are a necessary component of any funeral, responsible for carrying fallen service members, dependents and national leaders to their final resting places. Pallbearers are among the strongest Airmen in the Air Force. All candidates are hand-selected and have the mental and physical fortitude needed for the elite U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Funeral Detail. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)