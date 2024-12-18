This video presents the Pallbearers, a part of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, published on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Pallbearers are a necessary component of any funeral, responsible for carrying fallen service members, dependents and national leaders to their final resting places. Pallbearers are among the strongest Airmen in the Air Force. All candidates are hand-selected and have the mental and physical fortitude needed for the elite U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Funeral Detail. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Air Force Pallbearers, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
