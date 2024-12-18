Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Pallbearers

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    This video presents the Pallbearers, a part of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, published on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Pallbearers are a necessary component of any funeral, responsible for carrying fallen service members, dependents and national leaders to their final resting places. Pallbearers are among the strongest Airmen in the Air Force. All candidates are hand-selected and have the mental and physical fortitude needed for the elite U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Funeral Detail. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947714
    VIRIN: 241219-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745847
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Honor Guard
    Arlington National Cememtery
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    Pallbearer

